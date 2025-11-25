Indian, Vance & Hines team up for multi-year KOTB factory effort

Indian Motorcycle is charging into 2026 with a major shakeup to its race program, announcing a multi-year partnership with Vance & Hines Motorsports that puts the famed aftermarket powerhouse in charge of the brand’s MotoAmerica King of the Baggers factory effort.

2024 KOTB champ Troy Herfoss will pilot the all-new Vance & Hines–built Indian Challenger race bikes when the season opens at Daytona. (Photo by Brian J. Nelson and courtesy Indian Motorcycle.)

The new alliance launches with a stacked rider lineup: 2024 KOTB champ Troy Herfoss, 2023 champ Hayden Gillim, and rising talent Rocco Landers will pilot all-new Vance & Hines–built Indian Challenger race bikes when the season opens at Daytona, March 5–7, 2026.

Mike Kennedy, CEO of Indian Motorcycle, said the deal is a statement of intent: “Indian Motorcycle is entering a new era in 2026, and the first place we plan to prove it is on the racetrack. This partnership is a reminder of what American performance looks like when you refuse to back down.”

For Vance & Hines, the move reunites the company with a platform it knows well — the Indian Challenger has already claimed three KOTB titles in six years and remains one of the series’ most formidable packages.

Terry Vance, co-founder of Vance & Hines Motorsports, echoed the momentum behind the move: “Right out of the box, the Indian Challenger brings a high-performance, reliable machine that’s capable of winning every time it lines up on the grid. We’re thrilled to continue the development of this dynamic platform in partnership with Indian Motorcycle.”

The 2026 Indian Motorcycle–Vance & Hines factory team will carry support from J&P Cycles, MOTUL, Progressive Insurance, Drag Specialties and Performance Finance.

Dealers watching the rapidly growing bagger-racing segment can expect this partnership to keep Indian at the center of the conversation — and on the podium.