Vance & Hines announces 2023 KOTB seasoned team

Vance & Hines will compete in the MotoAmerica's King of the Bagger series in 2023, returning with its experienced riders and a crew. Both team riders, James Rispoli and Hayden Gillim, have previously ridden for the Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidson Team.

Rispoli returns to the team after a strong 2022 season aboard the Harley-Davidson Road Glide. He earned a second place and a third-place finish in the six-race season, where he frequently diced with factory teams from Harley-Davidson and Indian.

James Rispoli will pilot a Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Road Glide bearing his signature #43 in 2023.

Rispoli has a formidable racing resume in both flat track and road racing. After winning back-to-back AMA Pro SuperSport championships in the U.S., Rispoli raced for five years in the prestigious British Superbike championships. He then returned to flat track, winning the 2020 AFT Production Twins title in dominant fashion with seven wins aboard a Vance & Hines-built Harley-Davidson XG750R. Rispoli will pilot a Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Road Glide bearing his signature #43 in 2023.

Gillim returns to the Vance & Hines King of the Baggers team after focusing exclusively on Superbike racing in 2022. While rejoining his former team, he’ll have a dramatically improved motorcycle to ride. The switch from Street Glide to Road Glide, along with the competition-driven development on the engine and chassis, will give him a better handling and more powerful bike than his previous KOTB ride.

Gillim has racing experience in MotoAmerica, MotoGP, WERA and American Flat Track and has wins or championships in almost every class he's ever raced. He has a winning pedigree as well. He's a cousin of Nicky, Roger and Tommy Hayden and hails from racing hotspot, Owensboro, Kentucky.

Hayden Gillim has racing experience in MotoAmerica, MotoGP, WERA and American Flat Track and has wins or championships in almost every class he's ever raced.

Vance & Hines puts its top technical team on the KOTB program in 2023. Crew chief Steve Polk has the same tech team that helped Jesse Janisch win the AFT Production Twins championship in 2022. With team manager Craig Koontz and technicians Josh Sutter and Ricky Castro, there’s no doubt that this team knows how to create winning race bikes. Gene Burcham provides suspension expertise at each event on the circuit as well.

The team is sponsored by Mission Foods and uses specialized racing parts from Harley-Davidson.

MotoAmerica, seeing the popularity of the KOTB class increase each year, has expanded the race schedule in 2023 to seven of its ten race weekends. Each of those seven weekends will feature a KOTB double-header, making it a fourteen-race season for the Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidson team.

"We're really happy to see interest in the class grow and the increase in the number of races this year," said Craig Koontz, team manager. "James, with his strong technical feedback and great riding, was a real asset to the team this past season. Having James and Hayden on the track together is going to be exciting to watch. We're eager to get to Daytona to see how we stack up against the rest of the field."

Advertisement

The King of the Bagger series is a racing class showcasing touring-style motorcycles with fairings and saddlebags. KOTB races take place at tracks around the country with the first of the bagger races slated for March 10 at the Daytona International Speedway.