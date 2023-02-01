Vance & Hines, Suzuki to reveal new Hayabusa bodywork

Vance & Hines will conduct on-track testing of new NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle (PSM) bodywork this week. The carbon fiber bodywork is designed to replicate the look of the newest generation of the Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle and is going through NHRA's extensive approval process. The final approval is expected in advance of the first PSM race of the season, the Gatornationals, in Gainesville, March 9-12.

The NHRA is expected to approve the Gen 3 PSM Hayabusa bodywork before the first PSM race of the season.

The Vance & Hines/Mission/Suzuki NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Team, with riders Gaige Herrera and four-time NHRA Champion Eddie Krawiec will campaign the new bodywork throughout the 2023 season. This is the first, newly designed bodywork for Suzuki NHRA race bikes since 2008.

Updates on testing along with video and images of the new-look Gen 3 Hayabusa race bike are available during the test session on Instagram at @VanceandHines, @SuzukiCycles, @eddie.krawiec and @gaigeherrera.