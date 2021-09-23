Vance & Hines announces exhaust for Harley-Davidson Pan America

Vance & Hines has announced the launch of its exhaust system for the new Harley-Davidson Pan America motorcycle. The slip-on exhaust takes Vance & Hines into a new segment of the industry, adventure bikes (ADV), which is experiencing significant world-wide growth. The offering for the Harley-Davidson Pan America precedes additional Vance & Hines systems being designed to fit other popular ADV models.

The Vance & Hines Adventure Hi-Output 450 delivers a performance increase of five foot-pounds of torque and over five horsepower versus the bike’s stock exhaust. It reduces the overall weight of the Revolution Max-powered Harley by nearly six pounds. The product is designed with V&H’s distinctive look, a massive 4.5-inch stepped, high-output canister constructed of 304 grade stainless steel with a brushed finish and a ceramic-coated, CNC-machined, billet aluminum end cap. The riveted badge showcases a new laser engraved logo graphic which will be used on all Vance & Hines ADV and off-road products.

For rider comfort, the mid-pipe has been designed to improve rider’s boot clearance while standing on the pegs.

The system delivers a Vance & Hines signature exhaust note while meeting the SAE Standard J2825 sound levels. It maintains the bike's 50-state emissions compliance.

"This is an important launch for Vance & Hines," said President Mike Kennedy in the announcement. "In addition to being a great exhaust for an outstanding motorcycle, the new Adventure Hi-Output 450 product moves us into a whole new category. ADV bikes are a hot market, and we are bringing Vance & Hines performance, style and sound to the category. In the coming months we'll be delivering greater exhilaration to riders of all the most popular ADV bikes in the market."

The new Vance & Hines exhaust is compatible with Harley-Davidson factory saddlebags. A US Forestry Spark Arrestor will also be available as an add-on for riders traveling off road.