Ducati reports record first half deliveries

Ducati reported a record 34,976 motorcycles were delivered globally in the first half of 2023, five percent more than in 2022. The top three markets for Ducati have grown compared to last year with the Multistrada V4 reported as the top-selling model so far in 2023.

Francesco Milicia VP of global sales and aftersales, says Ducati had a record first half.

“This first half-year was Ducati’s best ever in terms of deliveries," says Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP of global sales and aftersales. "We reached a record 34,976 bikes delivered, proving that our passionate clients continue to appreciate our product range, which is now wider than ever. The supply bottlenecks experienced last year are now over, but the global competition in the market is more intense post-Covid because of better product availability.”

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Italy remains a the top among Ducati’s markets, with 6,639 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 10 percent compared to last year. The United States represents the second largest market for the company, with 4,505 bikes delivered, resulting in an 11 percent jump over 2022. Germany is the company's third largest market, gaining a 13 percent growth with 4,217 motorcycles delivered.

The best-selling motorcycle in the Ducati range is the Multistrada V4, with 6,382 models delivered globally between January and June 2023. Ducati’s naked sports bike, the Monster, came in second with 4,299 delivered, and the Scrambler Ducati 800 family was third, with 3,581 bikes delivered.