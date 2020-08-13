Snow’s ahead: FXR releases Limited Edition Boost FX jacket

If you’re like us, thoughts of snowfall begin to hit as August arrives. That’s why we were pumped to see that FXR is getting into the mood with the release of its Limited Edition Boost FX jacket as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

We’ll let the FXR product crew take it from here:

The FXR Limited Edition Boost FX jacket combines style with added premium features. This version of the Boost Jacket has a HydrX laminate shell with the bonus of Omni-Stretch providing ultimate durability and comfort. Unprecedented performance at an incredible value, the Boost FX features a removable liner for season-long versatility and F.A.S.T. Float Assist Safety Tech for added warmth and safety.

MSRP is $345.

FEATURES

25th anniversary limited edition

HydrX – 5,000mm/5,000g/m²

Shell – durable, sublimated 450d polyester Omni-Stretch shell with HydrX laminate

F.A.S.T. 60g insulation value in outer shell body, perforated at vent areas

Lining – moisture wicking quick dry mesh lining

FXR Dry Vent system - snowproof and moisture resistant chest & side body vent system

Removable liner - FXR Thermal Dry active liner with 175g Thermal Flex fill

YKK Aquaguard front zipper

HD #8 W/P zippers throughout

Adjustable windskirt

360˚ 3M Scotchlite Reflective

Shock-cord adjustable collar

Shock-cord adjustable bottom hem

Removable/adjustable hood

Adjustable cuffs with lycra inner cuff extensions