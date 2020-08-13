Snow’s ahead: FXR releases Limited Edition Boost FX jacket

If you’re like us, thoughts of snowfall begin to hit as August arrives. That’s why we were pumped to see that FXR is getting into the mood with the release of its Limited Edition Boost FX jacket as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.
We’ll let the FXR product crew take it from here:
The FXR Limited Edition Boost FX jacket combines style with added premium features. This version of the Boost Jacket has a HydrX laminate shell with the bonus of Omni-Stretch providing ultimate durability and comfort. Unprecedented performance at an incredible value, the Boost FX features a removable liner for season-long versatility and F.A.S.T. Float Assist Safety Tech for added warmth and safety.
MSRP is $345.
FEATURES
- 25th anniversary limited edition
- HydrX – 5,000mm/5,000g/m²
- Shell – durable, sublimated 450d polyester Omni-Stretch shell with HydrX laminate
- F.A.S.T. 60g insulation value in outer shell body, perforated at vent areas
- Lining – moisture wicking quick dry mesh lining
- FXR Dry Vent system - snowproof and moisture resistant chest & side body vent system
- Removable liner - FXR Thermal Dry active liner with 175g Thermal Flex fill
- YKK Aquaguard front zipper
- HD #8 W/P zippers throughout
- Adjustable windskirt
- 360˚ 3M Scotchlite Reflective
- Shock-cord adjustable collar
- Shock-cord adjustable bottom hem
- Removable/adjustable hood
- Adjustable cuffs with lycra inner cuff extensions