Ducati electric MotoE specs revealed

Ducati has unveiled its MotoE V21L and the technical details about the fully electric motorcycle.



The V21L in Borgo Panigale identifies Ducati’s first electric motorcycle, a prototype that will compete in the FIM MotoE World Cup in 2023. Ducati will be a partner and sole supplier with 18 bikes on the track during each race weekend.



The MotoE project has strategic relevance for Ducati as it makes it possible to develop expertise for the future while maintaining the approach that has always fueled the DNA of the company. Ducati is experimenting with technological solutions in the world of racing competition and working to ensure that every development in this area can transfer to motorcycles destined for enthusiastic Ducatisti from all over the world.



“A few weeks ago, I had the extraordinary opportunity to ride the Ducati MotoE on the track and I immediately realized that I was living in a historic moment,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “The world is going through a complex period and environmental sustainability is an element that all individuals and all companies must consider a priority if we want to preserve the delicate balance of the planet. As Ducati, we have grasped this need and we went in search of a challenge that would allow us to contribute to the common goal of reducing CO₂ emissions and at the same time to keep faith with our DNA linked to racing. We agreed with determination to develop the most performing electric racing bike that current technology makes possible and to use this project as a laboratory in which to build our future. The result we have achieved is surprising. As soon as I sat on the bike, I realized the quality of the work done by the team and when I returned to the garage, I felt a deep sense of pride for what we were once again able to achieve.”



To produce the MotoE prototype, Ducati put together a team that unites Ducati and Ducati Corse designers, creating a truly extraordinary mix of skills. The creation of the bike followed the procedure that is usually adopted for production bikes, triggering a close collaboration between the members of the team that led to new ways of thinking and designing, encouraged by such a technologically challenging project.



The division of tasks and the continuous dialogue between the teams were fundamental throughout the process. Ducati R&D oversaw all the Project Management activities, including the design and simulations on the electric powertrain. The design of the MotoE was managed by the CentroCentro Stile Ducati, which also created the livery of the bike. Ducati Corse managed the electronic parts design, software controls and strategies, simulations of the dynamics and aerodynamics and the bike assembly, testing and data acquisition processes.



The result to date is already satisfactory. The MotoE has a total weight of 496 pounds, which is 26.5 pounds less than the minimum requirement imposed by Dorna and FIM for a bike capable of completing the race distance. The MotoE can count on maximum power and torque figures of 150 hp (110 kW) and 103 ft-lb respectively, which allowed it to reach a speed of 171 mph on a circuit in Mugello, Italy.



"For Ducati, having the opportunity to become suppliers of the FIM MotoE World Cup is not only a technologically exciting venture, but also the best way to interpret the challenges of the new millennium,” said Vincenzo De Silvio, R&D Director of Ducati. “Racing competition represents the ideal terrain on which to develop innovative technologies that will then transfer to production motorcycles. At this moment, the most important challenges in this field remain those related to the size, weight, autonomy of the batteries and the availability of the charging networks. Ducati's experience in the FIM MotoE World Cup will be a fundamental support for product R&D, together with the physiological evolution of technology and chemistry. Helping the company's internal expertise to grow is already essential today to be ready when the time comes to put the first street electric Ducati into production.”



The mix of expertise, passion and work of the Ducati MotoE team has led to the birth of an electric motorcycle with unique technical solutions. Starting with the battery pack which is the most binding and characterizing element in terms of masses and dimensions. The battery pack is characterized by a shape designed to follow the natural course of the middle area of ​​the bike. It weighs 242.5 pounds and offers a capacity of 18 kWh with a 20-kW charging socket integrated into the tail. Inside there are 1,152 cylindrical cells of the “21700” type.



The inverter, with a low weight of 11 pounds, is a unit derived from a high-performance model used in motor racing for electric vehicles. The motor is 46.3 pounds and has a maximum rotation speed of 18,000 rpm. It was developed by a partner following the technical specifications provided by Ducati. The entire system is based on a voltage of 800V, with a fully charged battery pack, to maximize the output of the electric powertrain, performance and range.



One of the most advanced technical solutions tested on the Ducati MotoE relates to the cooling system. The prototype components are cooled by a particularly sophisticated and efficient liquid system with a double circuit designed to meet the different thermal needs of the battery pack and the motor/inverter unit. This guarantees the regulation of extreme temperatures with important benefits in terms of consistent performance and efficient charging times. In fact, it is not necessary to wait for the battery pack to cool to start the process. The MotoE can be charged as soon as it enters the garage, and it takes about 45 minutes to recharge up to 80% of its range.



The 8.2-pound carbon fiber case of the battery pack acts as a stressed part of the chassis, similar for the Ducati Panigale V4 engine, with an aluminum monocoque Front Frame for the front area. The rear is composed of an aluminum swingarm, weighing 10.6 pounds, with a geometry like that of the Ducati Desmosedici racing in MotoGP. The rear subframe integrates the tail and the rider seat and is made of carbon fiber.



The suspension features an Öhlins NPX 25/30 pressurized fork with 43 mm diameter upside-down tubes at the front, derived from the Superleggera V4. A Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber is present at the rear and is fully adjustable. The steering damper is an adjustable Öhlins unit.



The braking system is supplied by Brembo and is sized for the specific requirements of the MotoE. The front braking system is composed of a double steel disc with a diameter of 338.5 mm of increased thickness. It has fins on the internal diameter intended to increase the thermal exchange surface area and improve disc cooling in conditions of extreme use on the track. Two GP4RR M4 32/36 calipers and a PR19/18 radial master cylinder operate on the double disc. At the rear, the P34 caliper acts on a single disc unit which is 220 mm in diameter and 5 mm thick with a PS13 master cylinder. Teams can also choose to equip their bikes with an optional rear brake control positioned on the left handlebar as an alternative to the pedal.



"I remember the birth of the MotoE project and every phase of the composition of the work team well, with the involvement of Ducati Corse colleagues and the search for contacts within the Volkswagen Group who could give us suggestions on how to develop this project. To make this bike we followed the same procedure that we usually follow on a production bike. We started by defining the design of the bike and in parallel the technical office began to design the various vehicle components. The initial brief was to create a racing bike that respected the minimum performance characteristics required by Dorna. As a matter of fact, this project has made and is making the whole team involved fall in love and is pushing us to create a bike with better characteristics than initially requested by the organizer,” said Roberto Canè, eMobility Director of Ducati.



The development process of the Ducati MotoE also involved the Ducati Corse test team which was led by Marco Palmerini. Palmerini worked on the track applying the same methodologies used in MotoGP, with Michele Pirro, Alex De Angelis and Chaz Davies riders. Regarding electronics, the aim was to obtain a throttle response like that of an internal combustion engine and a response from the electronic controls indistinguishable from that of the racing bikes that Ducati riders use.



The possibility of applying the development and test method already used in MotoGP was achieved also due to the efficiency of the cooling system. The system has reduced charging times to a minimum, allowing for a truly significant continuity of use for an electric motorcycle. The development work involved a specific learning and training course for all the personnel involved, utilizing the knowledge shared within the Volkswagen Group, to ensure the total safety of the rider and technicians.



The fact that Ducati belongs to the Volkswagen Group, which has made electric mobility an essential element of its "New Auto" 2030 strategy, represents the best prerequisite for an extraordinary exchange of expertise in the field of electric powertrains. Ducati is in close contact with the Volkswagen’s centers of expertise and with the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Salzgitter in Germany, but also with other brands of the Group such as Porsche and Lamborghini.



The work plan of the Ducati MotoE project has already reached an advanced stage of development and is proceeding at a rapid pace towards 2023. Ducati will take on the role of sole supplier of the FIM MotoE World Cup, with 18 electric motorcycles on the track every weekend, in 2023 as well. The next objective for the Bologna-based manufacturer is to take advantage of participation in the most important racing competition in the world for electric motorcycles to experiment with innovative technologies, train new skills and study how to create a Ducati electric vehicle that is sporty, light, exciting and able to satisfy all enthusiasts.

