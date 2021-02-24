Rockford Fosgate begins shipping new M5 amplifiers

Tempe, Arizona-based Rockford Fosgate is now shipping the 5-channel and mono-block model of the new M5 amplifier line. The 800-watt 4-channel is expected to begin shipping in March.

IPX6 rated, the M5 amplifiers are purpose-built to stand up to the outdoor environment, including water, dust, mud and UV rays so that they perform in all marine, motorcycle and motorsports installations. All are equipped with a full complement of smart features like C.L.E.A.N. technology for fast and accurate setup, "auto-sense" turn-on for use with high level inputs, and a top mounted control panel sealed by a smoked plexiglass cover completing the amps sleek industrial look.

If the amplifier is being installed into one of Rockford’s new Polaris RZR or Can-am Maverick X3 stage kits, set-up is incredibly simple out of the box with the preset switch in the on position no settings or adjustments are needed. Simply flip the switch to the off position to customize set-up for all other applications.

The new M5 series amplifiers are the first in Rockford’s portfolio to carry a dynamic output power rating in line with the updated CTA-2006 standard measured to simulate real world music applications.

M5 Models include:

• M5-800X4 | 800 Watt 4-Channel Amplifier

• M5-1500X5 | 1500 Watt 5-Channel Amplifier

• M5-1000X1 | 1000-Watt Mono Amplifier

• 2-Year Warranty