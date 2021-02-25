Rockford Fosgate begins shipping new Motorsports Can Speakers

Rockford Fosgate announced that the new Motorsports Can Speakers have started to ship. M2WL-65MB and M0WL-65MB are shipping now with the M1WL-65MB expected to ship in March.

Designed rugged and rock solid, the new line-up of 6.5-inch Motorsports Cans is built for true outdoor audio performance. All models are engineered for the perfect fit and finish with customized features including a universal clamping system that fits 1- to 2-inch round bars as well as 360-degree rotating logos on the rear of the can.

To ensure efficient and secure plug and play connectivity, Deutsch connectors are integrated into the design on all Rockford Fosgate MotoCan speakers. An IPX6 certification verifying that these components withstand water, sand, dirt, mud, and harsh UV rays, makes these purpose-built Element Ready drivers capable of performing in any motorsports environment.

The M1 and M2 models are equipped with Color Optix RGB LED Lighting and are designed to pair with the Color Optix Controller and RF Connect App for complete lighting command at your fingertips. The 360-degree rotating rear logo is also illuminated by RGB LED lighting on these models.

MotoCan Line-up Includes:

• M2WL-65MB — M2 6.5” MotoCan Speaker; 150-watt RMS, 600-Watt Peak

• M1WL-65MB — M1 6.5” MotoCan Speaker; 75-watt RMS, 300-Watt Peak

• M0WL-65MB — M0 6.5” MotoCan Speaker; 65-watt RMS, 250-Watt Peak

• 2-Year Warranty

