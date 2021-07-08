Dealer conference Call for Speakers deadline only a week away

Have you been considering submitting an application to be presenter at the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference? If so, the clock is ticking. Deadline for the Call for Speakers is next Thursday, July 15, one week from today.

The dealer-focused content will be shared live at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta from Nov. 8-10, 2021. Sponsors for the 2021 Accelerate Conference are CDK Global Lightspeed, McGraw Powersports and Badass Leader.

Click here for the speaker application.

“We are pumped at the interest in this new event by dealers and the industry. We can’t wait to gather in-person like we are used to so that we can share profit-building insight and expertise from our presenters,” said Dave McMahon, editor of Powersports Business and curator of the seminar lineup. “It’ll be a new twist on what dealers have come to expect from PSB’s live education events over the past decade.”

The only in-person conference for dealers in 2021, PSB Accelerate will feature experts in various fields impacting dealership operations. Potential speakers are asked to submit an application outlining their session topic and structure, speaking history and area of expertise.

Last month, PSB revealed the kickoff keynote speaker. Read all about it here.

In order to provide the most robust lineup possible, we are offering all qualified speakers a chance to submit a proposal for our educational lineup. Presentations should target powersports dealership professionals (dealer principals and general managers, as well as department managers and employees in new and pre-owned sales, service, parts, accessories, F&I, and management).

As a presenter at PSB Accelerate Conference, you’ll be in front of forward-thinking individuals who are aiming to take their dealership performance to new levels of success in 2022. Because of your presentation, dealers will leave the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference with profit-accelerating ideas for success.

Powersports Business, now in its 24th year of publication, connects dealers and industry members via its monthly print and digital magazines, 3x per week enewsletter, website, custom content, webinars and in-person events. For information, visit powerpsortsbusinessaccelerate.com.

Call or email McMahon at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com or 763-383-4411 with questions about presenting or topics that you as an attendee would like to see presented.

Click here for more information and to register for 2021 Accelerate, Nov. 8-10 in Atlanta.