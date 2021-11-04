Rockford Fosgate premiers new corporate video

Tempe-based Rockford Fosgate has launched its newest corporate video, with powersports excitement taking center stage.

“Purpose Built Audio” premiered simultaneously across the company’s social media channels, YouTube channel, their website rockfordfosgate.com, and was shared live at Rockford Fosgate’s National Sales meeting in Las Vegas.

The team at Rockford traveled across the country collecting footage and experiences from Rockford brand ambassadors, enthusiasts, and partners. A few of the people sharing their passion for Rockford Fosgate are car audio guru Brent Levitt of lownotegarge.com, skateboarder, motorcycle rider, and UTV enthusiast Danny G, UTV racer RJ Anderson, and Skinny Fish Captain Bjorn Gunnlaugsson.