Maxxsonics names Ramirez national sales manager

Maxxsonics, an audio specialist for powersports and marine applications, recently announced the appointment of Eddie Ramirez as the new national sales manager.

Ramirez will oversee and drive the company’s growth strategies, spearheading initiatives to expand market reach, advance our sales representative program, and enhance customer engagement across these key segments.

Eddie Ramirez joins Maxxsonics with an impressive sales and market development background within the automotive and audio industries. With over 28 years of experience, he has a proven track record of achieving significant sales growth and building strong relationships with key stakeholders. Ramirez’s expertise in sales management, market identification, quantification, analysis, and capture aligns perfectly with Maxxsonics’ vision.

In his new role, Ramirez will drive sales strategies and expand distribution channels for Maxxsonics. He will also be crucial in enhancing the company’s brand presence and ensuring customers receive unparalleled support and service.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Eddie Ramirez to our team,” says Alden Stiefel, Maxxsonics’ CEO. “Having had the pleasure of working with Eddie for quite some time now, we are confident that his extensive experience and dynamic approach will significantly impact our sales efforts and help us achieve our growth objectives. His appointment is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to our customers.”

Ramirez states, “Having worked closely with Maxxsonics as a representative and distributor, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication, passion, and expertise everyone here brings. Maxxsonics is more than just a company; it’s a group of true enthusiasts who live and breathe the audio industry. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team and our partners to drive growth and continue delivering the exceptional audio solutions Maxxsonics is known for.”