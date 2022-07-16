Rockford Fosgate audio solutions for Polaris RZR Pro XP models unveiled

Rockford Fosgate unveils new aftermarket audio solutions purpose built for RZR Pro XP models. Six aftermarket solutions are now shipping with the option of either a PMX source unit or a Ride Command interface, kitted as a Stage 4, 5, or 6 audio system.

The Stage-4 kit includes an AM/FM/WB digital media receiver with 2.5-inch color screen, 6.5-inch front speaker pods, 6.5-inch rear speaker cans, 1500-watt 5-channel amplifier, and 10-inch enclosed subwoofer. The Stage-5 adds a SiriusXM option and camera input to the source unit and upgrades to M2 speakers and subwoofer delivering more output and higher quality sound. For the ultimate pro audio experience, Stage-6 includes the satellite radio option and camera input plus a serious step-up to 8-inch horn loaded rear speaker cans. The Ride Command kits feature the same speakers, amp, and subwoofer listed above, but use the Ride Command unit as the audio source.



For extra bass response from Stage 4, 5, or 6 systems, Rockford Fosgate offers a second subwoofer solution for four-seat vehicles. This 10-inch 400-watt subwoofer is designed to seamlessly integrate under the rear seat on the driver’s side.



All components of the kits are Element Ready to perform regardless of water, dirt, mud, or UV rays. The speakers and subwoofer feature Color Optix LED lighting customizable via the included lighting controller and optional Color Optix app.



The plug-n-play design of these systems ensures a simple installation and now Rockford has made it even more efficient by creating a layered packaging system that makes components easy to find in the order that you need them. Rockford has also produced a complete series of instructional videos for technicians to view either at rockfordfosgate.com or on Rockford’s YouTube channel.





