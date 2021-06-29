Dealer conference Call for Speakers deadline set for July 15

Dealers and industry members interested in presenting an educational seminar during the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference can submit their application now. Deadline for submissions is July 15.

Click here for the speaker application.

Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, the only in-person conference for dealers in 2021, has opened its Call for Speakers. Experts in various fields impacting dealership operations are invited to propose a session for the inaugural event, being held Nov. 8-10, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta. Sponsors are CDK Global Lightspeed and McGraw Powersports.

The Powersports Business Accelerate Summit will accept session proposals through July 15, 2021. Potential speakers are asked to submit an application outlining their session topic and structure, speaking history and area of expertise.

In order to provide the most robust lineup possible, we are offering all qualified speakers a chance to submit a proposal for our educational lineup. Presentations should target powersports dealership professionals (dealer principals and general managers, as well as department managers and employees in new and pre-owned sales, service, parts, accessories, F&I, and management).

“We’ve had fantastic interest see we opened the Call for Presentations in May,” said Dave McMahon, editor of Powersports Business magazine and curator of the education lineup. “Powersports Business has been delivering live dealer education seminars for over a decade but you can’t present if you don’t apply, so be sure to hit that July 15 deadline for applications.”

As a presenter at PSB Accelerate Conference, you’ll be in front of forward-thinking individuals who are aiming to take their dealership performance to new levels of success in 2022. Because of your presentation, dealers will leave the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference with profit-accelerating ideas for success.

Powersports Business, now in its 24th year of publication, connects dealers and industry members via its monthly print and digital magazines, 3x per week enewsletter, website, custom content, webinars and in-person events. For information, visit powerpsortsbusinessaccelerate.com.

Call or email McMahon at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com or 763-383-4411 with questions about presenting or topics that you as an attendee would like to see presented.

Click here for the speaker application.

Click here for more information and to register for 2021 Accelerate in Atlanta.