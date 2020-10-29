Serial 1 electric bicycle brand launched by Harley-Davidson

Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated brand formed with Harley-Davidson, Inc., has entered into the e-bicycle market. The new company's first line of products will arrive in Spring 2021.

Serial 1 combines Harley-Davidson's world-class product development capability with the agility of a start-up.

Taking its name from "Serial Number One," the nickname for Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle, Serial 1 Cycle Company combines Harley-Davidson's world-class product development capability and leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and innovation of a start-up brand dedicated exclusively to the e-bicycle product and customer.

"When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company. "Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson's founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 e-bicycle."

Serial 1 prototype e-bicycle fashioned as a tribute to the original Harley-Davidson motorcycle known as ‘Serial Number One.’

Born as a skunkworks deep inside Harley-Davidson's Product Development Center, the e-bicycle project began with a small group of passionate motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts working with a single focus to design and develop an eBicycle worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. The decision was made to structure the eBicycle business into a new entity that could focus exclusively on delivering an optimal eBicycle product and experience.

The Serial 1 brand is led today by a team of Harley-Davidson alumni including Jason Huntsman, President; Ben Lund, Vice President, Product Development; Aaron Frank, Brand Director; and Hannah Altenburg, Lead Brand Marketing Specialist.

Combining the freedom and simplicity of a bicycle with the effortless joy of electric power, Serial 1's e-bicycles will allow anyone to ride farther, faster, and with less effort, making an eBicycle the perfect solution for urban commuting and recreational riding. The global e-bicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of over 6 percent from 2020 to 2025.

"The dynamic, fast-growing eBicycle space is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution," says Frank. "The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the e-bicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure."