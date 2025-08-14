JackRabbit launches two new portable, utility-focused ebikes

JackRabbit Mobility, a micro ebike and portable EV manufacturer out of San Diego, recently released two new Micro Haulers — portable, powerful, utility-focused ebikes designed for everyday use.

The MG Doble is powerful enough to carry two riders, yet light enough to lift into your truck cab. (Photos: JackRabbit Mobility)

“People don’t need or want just another clunky bike,” says JackRabbit CEO Jason Kenagy. “They need a smarter way to get around. Something powerful and modular yet lightweight, low maintenance, and easy to ride. A portable electric utility vehicle that will fit into their life.

Two new models

The two Micro Haulers to roll out are the MG Doble, a tandem-ready Micro Hauler built for two, and the MG Renegade, an all-purpose and rig-ready ebike able to haul heavy payloads uphill and off-road.

The MG Doble is powerful enough to carry two riders, yet light enough to lift into your truck cab. It has a cargo-geared 749W motor and only weighs 52 lb. It’s the only 2-up seat bike that can fold flat and fit anywhere. And with 10-plus attach points, the MG Doble is a small EV purpose-built to carry not only an extra person, but gear too.

The MG Renegade is the ultimate lightweight power monster, ready to rip up hills and explore off-road — yet it weighs only 44 lbs. The Renegade is for anyone looking for lightweight and portable electric power in a bigger frame.

Weighing just 44 pounds, the MG Renegade is an all-purpose and rig-ready ebike able to haul heavy payloads uphill and off-road.

Both the MG Doble and MG Renegade weigh less than typical full-sized bikes. Both fold flat and can charge up hills and hit 20 mph (and 24 mph in Off-Road Mode). Both have low-maintenance hydraulic brakes, an ultra-high-visibility color screen, and offer up to 48-plus miles of real-world range. The two models are pedal-free, chain-free, and fully modular, compatible with thousands of accessories. And with a first-from-JackRabbit mullet-wheel design, the bigger front wheel means MGs can roll over bumps, while the smaller rear wheel allows for easy mounting and dismounting.

“We didn’t want to build another huge, overbuilt ebike,” said Kenagy. “We wanted to build something more useful. Something you could lift, customize, store, and ride daily – whether you’re commuting, camping, or just carrying a friend to grab some tacos.”

What is a Micro Hauler

Micro Haulers are multipurpose small electric utility vehicles that move people, gear, and whatever else your day demands without the bulk of a traditional full-size ebike or car. The MG Doble and MG Renegade are the first Micro Haulers to roll out of the MG Platform, with even more to come.

With an MSRP of $2,500, the MG models offer a versatile alternative to overbuilt ebikes, underpowered scooters, and gas-powered cars.

MGs available now

The MG Doble and MG Renegade are available at www.jackrabbit.bike and at select retail partners.