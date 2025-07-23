Beachman introduces vintage-inspired ’64 e-Bike for $4,800

Canadian electric mobility company Beachman has introduced its latest model, the Beachman ’64 — a retro-styled electric bike that combines the look of a classic 1960s café racer with modern performance and everyday usability. Priced at $4,800, the ’64 is now available to order and targets riders seeking a stylish, approachable alternative to traditional motorcycles and e-bikes.

Designed with motorcycle-inspired geometry and vintage lines, the ’64 features a performance-tuned frame and low-slung profile. It’s legally classified as a moped, enabling it to reach higher speeds than typical e-bikes while still remaining accessible to a wide range of riders.

The bike offers three ride modes:

E-Bike Mode (20 mph top speed)

(20 mph top speed) Moped Mode (30 mph top speed)

(30 mph top speed) Off-Road Mode (up to 45 mph)

Underneath the bodywork is a removable 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery offering up to 55 miles of range. An optional 3.6 kWh battery extends that to 70 miles. Both battery options support regenerative braking and offer 80% fast charging in just three hours.

“We designed the ’64 to bring the spirit of vintage motorcycling into the modern era,” says Ben Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Beachman. “It’s a product that bridges the gap between e-bikes and motorcycles — simple to use, exhilarating to ride, and stylish enough to turn heads.”

The Beachman ’64 emphasizes minimalism and mechanical simplicity, avoiding the reliance on apps or software found in many modern e-bikes. With a twist throttle, classic instrumentation, and a durable steel chassis, the company says it aims to deliver a ride experience that’s both “intuitive and emotionally engaging.”

Beachman does sell through dealers. The company is currently onboarding dealers across North America, with plans to expand to Europe and Australia in 2026.

For more information, visit www.beachmanbikes.com.