Serial 1 e-bike deliveries to begin in April, dealer fleets arriving now

In December Powersports Business detailed a new partnership between Serial 1 and Harley-Davidson, effectively creating a new lineup of e-bikes that would first become available in spring of 2021.
According to an announcement from the company, the wait will soon be over.
“We are thrilled to announce that Serial 1 e-bikes have arrived. Pre-sale buyers will begin receiving the first customer e-bike deliveries in April. We are very excited to finally have Serial 1 -bicycles out on the street, and we're confident that you will feel they were worth the wait,” said the press release.
In addition, the announcement said that starting this week participating Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country would be receiving their test ride fleets so that you can experience Serial 1 eBikes in person.
The announcement included an instructional video on how to assemble the bike on arrival, which can be found below.
