Serial 1 e-bike deliveries to begin in April, dealer fleets arriving now

March 27, 2021

In December Powersports Business detailed a new partnership between Serial 1 and Harley-Davidson, effectively creating a new lineup of e-bikes that would first become available in spring of 2021.

According to an announcement from the company, the wait will soon be over.

“We are thrilled to announce that Serial 1 e-bikes have arrived. Pre-sale buyers will begin receiving the first customer e-bike deliveries in April. We are very excited to finally have Serial 1 -bicycles out on the street, and we're confident that you will feel they were worth the wait,” said the press release.

The Serial 1 RUSH/CTY has a battery-assist range of 35-115 miles, and an MSRP of $4,499.

In addition, the announcement said that starting this week participating Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country would be receiving their test ride fleets so that you can experience Serial 1 eBikes in person.

The announcement included an instructional video on how to assemble the bike on arrival, which can be found below.

Will your dealership be brining e-bikes onto your showroom floors this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

