Parts Unlimited hires rep to handle electric bicycle accounts

Parts Unlimited is assisting with the growth of electric bicycles in powersports dealerships thanks to a new hire. Parts Unlimited’s Sales team has added John Korsog as the new E-bike key account rep and product specialist.

Korsog comes to Parts Unlimited with over 20 years of managerial and sales experience related to powersports. His riding experience includes many years racing Eduro-Hare Scrambles and MX as well as riding/racing mountain bikes and road bikes.

John Korsog

In his spare time, he enjoys going to the gym, riding his bicycles and spending time with his family.

The latest Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Q2 2022 Dealer Survey shows that about 1 in 5 franchised powersports dealerships sells electric bicycles for adults.