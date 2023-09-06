Specialized Bicycles launches new e-bike line

Specialized Bicycles has launched its Globe line of cargo e-bikes with the debut of the Haul ST (Short Tail) and LT (Long Tail) models. The Globe line has an increased load capacity and is equipped with an accessory mounting system.

The Haul is built on an aluminum step-through frame and a hub-drive motor designed to transport up to 419 pounds for up to 60 miles on a charge for the ST and a 441-pound capacity on the LT. It is listed as a Class 3 Electric bike, with pedal assistance up to 28 mph, and five levels of pedal assist available. Pedal assist is controlled through the Globe Haul handlebar remote, which also displays the state of charge, estimated remaining range, and odometer.

Specialized Globe Haul LT cargo e-bike

An optional throttle can be added as well, to add Class 2 capability. (Class 2 e-bikes have a maximum speed of 20 mph and are throttle-assisted. Class 3 e-bikes are pedal-assist only, with no throttle, and have a maximum assisted speed of 28 mph). Young explained that the throttle option will also appeal to powersports riders and can be connected to the e-bike and activated from a phone.

The one-size-fits-all platform with a dual-telescoping seatpost and adjustable handlebars can accommodate riders from 4 feet 5 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall, and it rides on 20×3.5-inch wheels. The mounting system and Specialized’s engineered accessories — front and rear pannier adaptors, a rear passenger seat, handlebars, foot pegs, and multiple rack mounting options — will allow riders to personalize storage and seating configurations on both the ST and LT models. The ST version was recently awarded Bicycling Magazine’s “Bike of the Year” award as well.

Specialized Globe Haul ST cargo e-bike

“In the last few years, Specialized has recognized that there is cross over between the high-end bicycle consumer and the powersports customer,” says Larry Young, channel development leader, Specialized. “We have made the effort in the last few years to partner up with key powersports dealers across the country, primarily with our Turbo bicycles which are our line of pedal assist bikes. We have a whole network of dealers across the country, about 60 of them, that are selling our pedal assist e-bikes.”

The Haul ST and LT launches a segment completely new to the company. The utility bikes are versatile and will appeal to all kinds of riders including side-by-side riders who like to camp, fish, or who simply want to enjoy the outdoors in a new way. The Haul ST MSRP is listed at $2,800 and the LT is listed at $3,500.

Additional Features:

4-Piston Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Front and Rear Lights with various brightness modes

Full coverage fenders

ST available in 3 colors, LT available in 1 color

9-Speed Drivetrain

Dealers can contact Channel Development Leader Larry Young to learn more at larry.young@specialized.com.

Specialized Globe Haul ST cargo e-bike

