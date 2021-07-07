MV Agusta announces e-bike lineup

MV Agusta has announced its upcoming entry into the electric mobility market with a range of lightweight e-vehicles bearing its wings and gearwheel logo.

According to the announcement, the brand extension leverages MV Agusta’s growing stake in the urban mobility segment. The line is directly targeting the untapped market of sophisticated, discerning urban dwellers for which moving around the city on a sports motorcycle is not the most practical option. MV Agusta e-mobility light vehicles will fill the gap and meet the need for a fast, stylish and eco-friendly way to roam the metropolis.

The company chose the name AMO – Italian for “I love” – for this first e-bikes series; e-bikes will be launched first, soon to be followed by kick scooters.

Powersports Business has previously reported on the increasing popularity of e-bikes among powersports enthusiasts, and the willingness of companies to begin producing them – from FUELL to Ducati to Harley.

Two models will be in the series – the RR and the RC – both featuring a 250W silent Mahle engine with an assisted speed of up to 16 mph, a 250Wh Panasonic battery providing a 46-mile range on a single charge, and components such as the Pirelli tires, the Magura disc brakes and the Gates Carbon Drive belt. At just 15.5 kg, AMO bicycles are lightweight and inconspicuous, ideal for urban commutes or leisure trips.

“Our world is moving fast, society is evolving at a cadence the pandemic and the new-normal have dramatically accelerated. The motorcycle industry has come to form part of a single, larger market of lightweight mobility that encompasses all two-wheel vehicles. There is a growing need for affordable, light and eco-friendly mobility solutions, especially in large, busy urban contexts – an entire segment, almost untouched,” said Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta in the announcement. “We realized the time was right for us to unlock the full potential of what the MV Agusta brand stands for – speed, quality of engineering and authentic Italian design are values that resonate with urban dwellers and bikers alike. I am confident this move to diversify our product portfolio with an exciting and different product range will be well received by the markets and bring us the expected returns.”

The elegant RR version will come in a choice of two liveries, one yellow and black, the other red and black, while the limited-edition RC will be offered in the classic red, white and black Reparto Corse livery.

The newcomers in the MV Agusta family will be designed and engineered in Italy, following the brand’s tradition of impeccable craftsmanship, using the latest technology and advanced, premium materials. Partnerships have been developed with established manufacturers for kick-scooters, while e-bicycles will be entirely assembled in-house.

Both product series will be available online at www.mvagusta.com in the e-mobility section as well as through MV Agusta’s traditional sales network. External partners will also be involved to boost launch and distribution.