Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 announces e-bike demo tour

After recently announcing the unveiling of its debut model lineup, Serial 1 has now announced dates to test its e-bikes in person.

Although the dates are Florida-centric for the time being, an official announcement from the Milwaukee-based company stated, “If you're stuck in the snow (like we are), stay tuned...we'll be in your area soon!”

In the upcoming issue Powersports Business spoke with Serial 1 brand director Aaron Frank about the company’s origins, what goals they have in mind for their first season, and why powersports dealerships should be interested in their product. Keep an eye on your subscription for all that extra information!

Until then, official dates for the tour can be found below, with more info by clicking on the photo.