Race Winning Brands partners with Brands That Shine

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a manufacturer of high-performance components for the automotive and powersports markets, has partnered with Brands That Shine for 2024. This partnership will allow RWB to expand support and communication with distributors, dealers, builders and partners for its powersports products and brands.

Consisting of a duo of seasoned powersports industry experts, Jessica Shine and Gunnar Heinemeyer, Brands That Shine will work closely with RWB to help drive growth in awareness, knowledge and sell-through for RWB’s powersports products. RWB’s powersports portfolio consists of JE Pistons, ProX Racing Parts, Rekluse Motor Sports and Wiseco Performance Products, each leading the industry in pistons, clutch systems and other performance components.

Gunnar Heinemeyer and Jessica Shine of Brands That Shine have partnered with RWB so the company can expand its support to distributors, dealers, builders and partners. Photo courtesy of RWB

Shine and Heinemeyer have extensive backgrounds consisting of professional experience in both the production and sales side of powersports. Their background in the V-twin sector is driven by passion and hands-on experience, which extends into their comprehensive understanding of powersports performance across multiple other segments.

“Most shops around the country are familiar with each of the RWB brands, but one fun part of our role has been going into more detail about the features of each of the brands and seeing the positive response from dealers receiving the information,” Shine says. “Having that instant gratification of teaching something new every day is very rewarding to us.”

By continuing to invest in and align with top industry talent, the addition of Brands That Shine to RWB’s team of representation will help build and maintain key connections with the entire powersports distributor, dealer and builder network. RWB is committed to growing relationships and support with every level of its powersports industry partners, customers, racers and enthusiasts.

“We are very excited to have the experience of this duo representing RWB Powersports brands of Rekluse, Wiseco, JE Pistons and ProX,” says Cary Redman, VP of Sales and Category Management for RWB. “Their industry knowledge, coupled with RWB’s, will bring new excitement to the powersports performance network!”