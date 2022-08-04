Brands That Shine adds Heinemeyer as partner due to growth

Gunnar Heinemeyer got his start working at dealerships in 1991, working as a service technician on a range of bikes, from Honda to Harley-Davidson.

Working mostly within the V-twin world, he moved on to sales and product management roles at Custom Chrome Europe and transferred to CCI as a product manager before landing with HardDrive as department director.

Gunnar Heinemeyer

Heinemeyer has now partnered in ownership with Jessica Shine at Brands That Shine. He will bring expertise in distributor/vendor relations, supporting all kinds of dealerships, including Street/V-twin, ATV/UTV, Off-road and electric.

In his spare time, he enjoys customizing motorcycles, any kind of races, fishing and time on the sailboat.

Look for the now two-person empire from Brands That Shine at the Sturgis Rally then at the Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties NVP Product Expo later this month.