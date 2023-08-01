Greenger partners with DRT Racing for youth supermoto series

Greenger Powersports, renowned for its electric CRF in collaboration with Honda, has announced a partnership with DRT Racing, Inc., the promoters of the AMA Supermoto National Championship Series.

This partnership will help propel young riders to a new level and mold them into future supermoto professionals while also highlighting the dynamic Greenger Powersports Honda CRF-E2 and the track-ready Greenger G3S models.

This new partnership will be in action at the upcoming Jackpine Gypsies round on August 8 during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (Photo: Greenger)

“This partnership with Greenger Powersports marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to youth motorsports,” says Alex Mock, president of DRT Racing, Inc. “We are thrilled about the new technology developed for the kids and the kid inside each of us and are confident that we can provide young riders with the platform they need to soar to new heights.”

The AMA Supermoto National Championship Series has been an arena for both pro and amateur supermoto riders since the early-2000s, offering the exclusive opportunity to earn the prestigious AMA National No. 1 plate in supermoto racing. This discipline fuses the thrill of asphalt and dirt with a showcase of skill and speed. DRT Racing’s Alex Mock, a passionate motorcycle enthusiast, has continuously championed various facets of motorcycling, with a distinct focus on supermoto racing and the unwavering support of riders at both amateur and pro levels.

“AMA Supermoto and DRT Racing are trailblazers in redefining the landscape of supermoto racing,” says Doug Chapman, Greenger Powersports general manager. “The AMA Supermoto National Championship Series is the perfect platform to showcase the abilities of our offerings and reinforce our commitment to push the boundaries of performance and innovation, while also making the sport approachable and more cost-effective for racers and parents.”

Both the new Greenger x Honda CRF-E2, and the G3S, the equivalent of a track-ready 110cc motorcycle, are available for purchase now at any Greenger dealer. G3S shipments to dealers are scheduled to begin the first week of August.

For more information on sponsoring and supporting the program, please email info@drtracinginc.com.

