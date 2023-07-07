Sturgis Buffalo Chip reveals full entertainment lineup

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has released the entire entertainment lineup for the event that will take place Aug. 4-13. The complete lineup for the 83rd Sturgis Rally features top acts like Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Limp Bizkit and more, along with never-before-seen events like the Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular.

Eleven new entertainment acts and one event have been added to the Chip, including Tim Montana, Tommy “C. Thomas” Howell, Back In Black, Petty and the Heartshakers, Big Skillet, DJ Hulio, Devon Worley Band, Leilani Kilgore, Peach Street Revival, The Downboys, Ted Z & The Wranglers and Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John.

The 2023 limited-edition festival poster by Australian moto artist Russell Murchie is available for those who want to memorialize the Buffalo Chip’s 42nd anniversary festival. Only 150 posters were created with this design, which are available at BuffaloChip.com/Poster. The Full 2023 band lineup can be found on the Buffalo Chip website.

A long time ago in a cow pasture not far from Sturgis, the first riders rolled in on their choppers for the very first Buffalo Chip Picnic. Renowned moto artist Russell Murchie was inspired by that first gathering in 1982 as he created the 2023 collector’s edition design featuring the epic entertainment lineup of the 42nd anniversary.

“So many great bands, so many fun events, and so many opportunities to create lasting memories with friends old and new, and it’s just under a month away,” says Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “We can’t wait to welcome bikers home for our best party yet.”

Event and entertainment lineup:

Friday, Aug. 4 Buffalo Chip Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party

ZZ Top

Tim Montana

Sturgis Battle of the Bands Winner Goodfire

Support Bikers Moto Meetup

Full Throttle Magazine Official Rally Kickoff Bike Show

Parade into the Amphitheater

Monster Wall Smash Saturday, Aug. 5 Koe Wetzel

Steel Panther

The Downboys

Schools Out Chopper Show

Wango Tango Custom Gold Wing Show

Motorcycles As Art Exhibit Opens

Creator Hangout Sunday, Aug. 6 Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tommy Howell

Ted Z & The Wranglers

FXR Show & Dyna Mixer

Flying Piston Breakfast Monday, Aug. 7 Limp Bizkit

Lita Ford

Leilani Kilgore

Legends Ride

Pretty Fast Bike Show

Sassy & Classy Over 35 Model Search Tuesday, Aug. 8 REO Speedwagon

Styx

Tommy Howell

Biker Belles Women’s Day Celebration

Biker Belles Women’s Bike Show

Sportster Showdown

Mini Bike Show

Street Drag Invitational Wednesday, Aug. 9 Whiskey Myers

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Devon Worley Band

Rusty Wallace Ride

Evo Entanglement

Bike Show Mafia Bike Show & Godfathers of Bass Soundoff Thursday, Aug. 10 Def Leppard

Pop Evil

The Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular

Freedom Celebration

Western Frontier Motorcycle Ride

Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show Friday, Aug. 11 Buckcherry

Puddle of Mudd

Peach Street Revival

Custom Series King Award Saturday, Aug. 12 Back In Black

Petty & The Heartshakers

Big Skillet

Tim Montana - Aug. 4 Tim Montana will make his way to the legendary Wolfman Jack Stage Friday, Aug. 4. Raised in the wilds outside of Butte, Montana, Tim Montana (yes, it’s his real name) is a country rock legend in the making and a true renaissance man moonlighting as a TV personality, truck driver, grill master, marksman, businessman and more. Catch his celebration of the blue-collar American experience through hits from his latest offering “Reno” prior to a performance from ZZ Top at the Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party.

Tommy “C. Thomas” Howell - Aug. 6, 8

The life-long creative who gave life to some of film and television’s most legendary characters (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders, “The Reaper” from Criminal Minds) along with 240 other acting credits, has returned to his rural music routes and created a sound that melds Texas thunder-heart with mountain-music.

In 2020, Tommy Howell began recording music with some of Nashville’s most elite musicians and producers and has been taking his storytelling shows on the road ever since. Catch the unique sound and star power of Tommy Howell not just one, but two nights on the Legendary Wolfman Jack Stage – Sunday, Aug. 6 before a performance from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tuesday, Aug. 8 prior to REO Speedwagon and Styx.

Back In Black - Aug. 12

Get Thunderstruck by the high-voltage performance of the hottest AC/DC tribute band around. For over two decades, Back In Black have been entertaining audiences with a performance so true to the power and high-energy of AC/DC that they’ve gained worldwide attention and have performed with some of the biggest names in the business. Back In Black brings their electric set of loud and proud classic AC/DC hits to the Wolfman Jack stage on Aug. 12 to close out the 2023 concert series.

Petty & The Heartshakers - Aug. 12

Free fall back in music history and run down a dream with the top Tom Petty tribute band in the country – Petty and the Heartshakers live at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Saturday, Aug. 12. Fans can wrap up the 2023 Sturgis Rally with a soundtrack of hits including “American Girl,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “I Won’t Back Down” and so many more.

The Downboys - Aug. 5

The rally crowd won’t want to come down after a maddening rock show from The Downboys Saturday, Aug. 5 at The Best Party Anywhere. These youthful, energetic rockers are bringing their own brand of electrifying performances, stolen riffs, and sexy rockin’ attitude to the Sturgis Rally ahead of performances from Koe Wetzel and Steel Panther.

Ted Z & The Wranglers - Aug. 6

Gritty outlaw-country-charged rock will get the good times rollin’ when Ted Z and The Wranglers take the stage at the Best Party Anywhere. It will be easy for fans to lose themselves in Ted's catchy story-songs filled with tales of love, regret, getting older and stirring up trouble while The Wranglers tap into their Americana influences with quick picking and bluesy slide guitar. Ted Z and The Wranglers perform ahead of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tommy Howell on the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 6 and a midnight performance Saturday, Aug. 5 at Bikini Beach.

Leilani Kilgore - Aug. 7

Rally goers might know their way around a motorcycle, but they’ve never seen a well-oiled machine quite like a Leilani Kilgore performance. This Nashville transplant hailing from the West Coast serves aggressive hard-hitting rock with a touch of meaningful blues and fearlessly honest emotional expression. With in-your-face vocals and fearless solos, she’s “a Joan Jett that shreds.” Attendees will have two chances to see this guitarist, artist and hellion—opening up the Main Stage for Limp Bizkit and Lita Ford on Monday, Aug. 7 and an encore performance at midnight Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Bikini Beach.

Devon Worley Band - Aug. 9

Fans of country, rock and everything in the middle will have their souls set ablaze thanks to two powerful performances from the Devon Worley Band. Attendees can catch these unapologetic country rockers on the Wolfman Jack Main Stage ahead of Whiskey Myers and George Thorogood & The Destroyers, then get an encore on the final night of the festival at Bikini Beach.

Peach Street Revival - Aug. 11

Concertgoers can savor sounds as sweet as a Colorado Peach with tastes of classic rock, blues and punk with this female-dominated four piece on Friday, Aug. 11 ahead of Buckcherry and Puddle of Mudd. Hailing from Grand Junction, Colorado, Peach Street Revival will bring a rockin’ performance of their original songs and covers some of the greats like Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Rush, Queen, and others.

Big Skillet - Aug. 12

Big Skillet will be cookin’ up a crock full of concerts at the Chip that fans will never be able to get enough of. Concertgoers can party down with great classic rock, R&B, blues, funk and modern country when this Missouri-based trio gets the night started on the Wolfman Jack Stage Saturday, Aug. 12. There will also be plenty of chances to come back for seconds with performances throughout the week on the Bikini Beach Stage.

DJ Hulio - Aug. 4 – 12

Bumpin’ beats, original remixes and masterful mashups of fan favorite songs will have people dancing until the wee hours of the morning thanks to DJ Hulio. This longtime Buffalo Chip resident DJ keeps the party going nightly by performing high-octane live sets at Club Chip between and after shows on the main stage. In 2023, this mixmaster will also be starting party early, bringing DJs Kelly Kells, Cory'G and Budd Holly to perform at the Big Engine Bar Stage at the Crossroads throughout the afternoons.

Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John - Aug. 9

The sights, sounds and smells of motorcycles thundering by at speeds of up to 120 mph will raise the hair on the back of necks and have race enthusiasts wanting more when riders peel off the drag strip line in the middle of The Chip’s legendary amphitheater. Hosted by Crazy John Markwald on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from Noon to 3 pm.

World-class entertainment is just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip will present again for 2023. Guests will have the opportunity to experience thrilling events, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing, worthwhile charity events and so much more. Entertainment is free with campground admission pass. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.