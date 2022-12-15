Sturgis Buffalo Chip donations surpass $2 million

Motorcyclists that took part in the Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events for 2022 raised a generous $400,000 for Veterans, charities for children and the community. The figure pushes the grand total that Sturgis Buffalo Chip has raised for charity during the Sturgis Rally to over $2.1 million.

“We are continually blown away by our guests’ desire to give back,” said Rod Woodruff, president of Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “People from all over come here to let loose and have a fun vacation, and yet they still take the time and spend their hard-earned dollars to give through Buffalo Chip charity events. With the help of all our friends, we’ve raised over $2 million to help children, injured American war veterans and our local community. Just two years ago, we broke the million-dollar mark, and now we’re over two million. We are so blessed to be part of the giving spirit of the motorcycle community.”

Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events are designed to provide unique and fun experiences while also benefiting worthy causes. Buffalo Chip charity events in 2022 included the Buffalo Chip Freedom Celebration, Legends Ride, Legends Lunch, Biker Belles, Rusty Wallace Ride, Flying Piston Builders Breakfast and Why We Ride Rally Wrap Party.

Charities that received funds in 2022 include South Dakota Special Olympics – Rapid City Flame, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Shriners Transportation Fund, All Kids Bike, Helping with Horsepower, Motorcycle Missions, The NASCAR Foundation, Treasured Lives and direct-to-veteran donations through the Buffalo Chip Freedom Celebration.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip would like to thank legendary individuals and organizations that aided in raising funds during 2022 Buffalo Chip charity events, including but not limited to: Governor Kristi Noem, Kevin Sorbo (Hercules), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2, 1923), Earl Dotson (Superbowl Champion), Rusty Wallace (NASCAR HOF Racer), Billy Lane (Sons of Speed), the Ness family, Bryan Carroll, Bryan Gates, New York Myke, Steve Wallace, Clint Bowyer, Evan Evans, Don Prudhomme, John Shope, Walker Evans, Gevin Fax, Anna Simmons, Theresa Contreras, Kalen Thorien, Dana Wilke, Erica Lewis, Karen Davidson, Savannah Rose, Laura Feasler, Marjorie Kleiman, Ellie Rains, Porsche Taylor, Cris Sommer Simmons, Taylor Dressler, Gina Woods, Jess Noblick, Carolyn Figuereo, Maggie Hicks, Diva Amy Skaling, Lena Fairless, Staci Wilt, Amy McDonald, Laura Klock, Emily Dury, Sarah Winslow, Tana Roller, Scott Jacobs, David Uhl, Mario Crim, Pat Simmons, Darren McKeag, Michael Lichter, Arlin Fatland, Greg Scheuer, Cabana Dan Rognsvoog, Progressive, Harley-Davidson, Bonafide Food Love, Sturgis Coffee Company, Team Diva, Ride Wild, Fozzy’s Cycle Shop, Lloydz Garage, Bad Ass Beard Care, Baker Drivetrain, Indian Motorcycle, Hunter Detail, Freedom Celebration, Maiden Moto, Twisted Tea, Black Hills Harley-Davidson, Southern Country Customs, The Shriners, Why We Ride, Sturgis Auctions, Silverado Franklin, City of Deadwood, City of Spearfish, the Lodge at Deadwood, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Saddlemen, Drag Specialties, and many more.

Worthwhile charity events are just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip will present again for 2023. Guests will have the opportunity to experience performances from world-class entertainers, thrilling events, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing and so much more. Entertainment is free with camping. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.