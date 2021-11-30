Sturgis Buffalo Chip names Pandya COO

Starting as a simple keg party in a field to host Black Hills Motorcycle Rally attendees who had been pushed out of Sturgis City Park, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has grown into a 600-acre venue that hosts the industry-leading concerts, camping and biker hospitality.

After over forty successful years of throwing the “Best Party Anywhere,” the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is announcing a key new staff member to work with Rod “Woody” Woodruff and the Woodruff family.

Motorcycle industry veteran Robert Pandya will join the team as Chief Operating Officer to help build on and create new traditions for the original party destination during the Sturgis Rally.

Robert Pandya has been named COO at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

“It’s been a great run and we are proud to keep growing,” says founder and CEO Rod Woodruff. “Now is the time to reset, refresh and start planning our 50th anniversary in 2031. The family is ready to tackle big ideas, and bringing Robert onto the team is going to help us deliver.”

Pandya comes to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip family with nearly three decades of powersports experience working for European and American brands, including Aprilia, Victory and Indian Motorcycles.

“I’m beyond fired up to work with the Woodruff family and team at the Buffalo Chip,” says Pandya. “I’ve gone to the Chip for 15 years, and successfully launched many initiatives there through my work with Victory and Indian Motorcycles. Every year we talk ideas for the future, and to be in a position to help the team polish and execute new event ideas with a focus on our attendees, vendors and sponsors is truly a dream gig for me!”

Woody remains the CEO of the Buffalo Chip, with son Daymon taking the title of Executive Vice President. CFO is Carol Woodruff overseeing box office operations. Daughter Toni Woodruff is the Vending and Biker Belles director. As COO, Pandya will oversee the strategic planning for the coming decade.

“Simply put, the Buffalo Chip is the largest music festival in motorcycling,” continues Pandya. “We will continue to grow recent program expansions, such as charity events, custom motorcycle shows, the ADV rally, off-road racing and the shooting range, and realize big new ideas that will lead the powersports and motorcycling industry.”

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is the original destination that brings music and motorcycling together to become the most epic event space in motorcycling. Pandya shares the passion for excellence and drive for customer satisfaction that defines the brand and launches new ideas, partnerships and keeps riders coming back to make the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Music and Motorcycle Festival their home base for the best entertainment and the most fun.

