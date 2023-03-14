Bell ‘choppers’ to be showcased at Sturgis

Bell Helicopters and Sturgis Buffalo Chip are set to showcase a different type of chopper at this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The two forces have teamed up for the first “Helicopter Rally” and provide demonstration flights in the Bell 407GXi and Bell 429, operating out of the Buffalo Chip venue.

Bell Helicopters teams up with Buffalo Chip for demos at this year's Sturgis Rally. (Photo: Buffalo Chip)

The collaboration was celebrated during HAI’s Heli-Expo event at the Bell booth with the reveal of a custom Indian motorcycle, built by Lloyd’z Garage, that will be auctioned during the Sturgis Rally in support of the Buffalo Chip Legends Ride, an event that benefits South Dakota Special Olympics – Rapid City Flame. The inaugural Black Hills Helicopter Rally presented by Bell Flight is the kind of fly-in that could only happen at the Buffalo Chip.

“Bell is always looking at ways to provide customers, operators and enthusiasts with unique experiences through flight and event activation. With more than 500,000 people from around the world participating every year in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Bell is thrilled to host the first-ever Helicopter Rally for enthusiasts and operators at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.” - Lane Evans, managing director, Bell Helicopter, North America

In 2023, Bell is hosting private owners of Bell Helicopters to join the rally action with a Sturgis Buffalo Chip VIP experience for a fleet of lucky pilots and their passengers. Last year, Bell brought a company helicopter to the Chip and enjoyed success connecting with customers and celebrities. This year, the iconic American civilian and military supplier is stepping up the program and hosting their top customers at the Chip, as the venue grows and hosts all sorts of enthusiasts.

Bell Helicopter tour over the Black Hills area of South Dakota will be available to VIP passengers. (Photo: Buffalo Chip)

“Hosting Bell last year was a great opportunity for our top-shelf rally clients to visit with Bell,” says Chip president Rod “Woody” Woodruff. “The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has been the home for a whole different kind of chopper for the past 43 years, and we genuinely look forward to Bell owners visiting us again during the Sturgis Rally.”