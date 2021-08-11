Sturgis is ‘busiest in years’: report

After a dip in average attendance during 2020 largely credited to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is one of the busiest in recent memory, according to officials at the event.

“There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal on Saturday.

Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting calls for service during the first few days are up dramatically compared to previous years, with many resulting in alcohol-related citations. Two have been arrested, while the remainders were given verbal warnings.

However, Merwin said the largest amounts of calls are traffic stops and accidents, which so far compared to last year, are nearly double.

