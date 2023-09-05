Cobra MOTO reveals 2024 mini-motocross bikes

Cobra MOTO has announced the release of its latest line-up of cutting-edge minibikes for the year 2024. The 2024 models showcase Cobra MOTO’s commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of performance, and delivering an unmatched riding experience.

“Our focus this year is two-fold,” says Sean Hilbert, president of Cobra MOTO, “First of all, we’re commemorating our 30th year on the track with a unique model that pays homage to the earliest days of Cobra, and secondly, we’re launching engine enhancements on both the CX50FWE and the CX65 that provide large increases in usable horsepower. 2024 will be a great year for the brand.”

The new 2024 bike models include:

CX50FWE 30th anniversary model

The CX50FWE 30th Anniversary edition is a throwback to the early days of Cobra MOTO.

This limited-edition bike combines the best features of the CX50FWE with exclusive anniversary branding, making it a collector’s item for both racing enthusiasts and loyal Cobra MOTO fans.

CX50FWE

The CX50FWE (Factory Works Edition) is designed for riders seeking the ultimate competitive edge. Features include the modified FWE Venom 50cc 2-Stroke engine, all-new cylinder, advanced Works Style exhaust system, titanium rear axle, titanium swingarm pivot, ribbed seat cover, black anodized components, and billet chain guard. The CX50FWE is the fastest 50cc youth competition minicycle on the market.

CX5E

The 2024 CX5E is fast and quiet with electric power.

With a high-performance liquid-cooled electric motor, six racing and training modes, Quick Swap Battery, Holeshot mode, MXT Smart-Leg Front Fork, CARD rear shock, and hybrid frame, the CX5E delivers an exhilarating motocross experience like never before. Quiet but deadly.

CX65

The CX65 offers increased power for 2024.

Designed for riders transitioning from 50cc bikes to a more powerful ride, the CX65 offers increased horsepower with the 65cc 2-stroke engine, all-new cylinder, and electronic “Fang” Power Valve system. This model also comes standard with all our titanium components, including the rear axle and swingarm pivot.

CX50SR King

For advanced riders looking to step up from the CX50JR, the CX50SR King has power and agility. With a race-inspired design, this model boasts an upgraded engine, enhanced suspension components, and a premium braking system, delivering performance and maneuverability.

CX50JR

The CX50 JR is designed with performance and safety in mind. This model features a lightweight frame, a powerful engine, and advanced suspension, ensuring beginner riders can confidently navigate any track or terrain.

Cobra MOTO’s 2024 bike models are now available at authorized dealers nationwide.