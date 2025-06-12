Beta Motorcycles is doubling down on its commitment to motocross with the launch of two all-new two-stroke models for 2026: the 250 RX and 350 RX. These new additions join the returning 450 RX 4-stroke in Beta’s RX lineup, delivering fresh options for racers and dealers as the brand continues to make inroads in the U.S. motocross scene.

The expanded RX range opens new opportunities in a category dominated by long-standing OEMs. With distinct performance profiles and Beta’s signature “RideAbility” approach, the 2026 RX family aims to attract everyone from competitive riders to weekend warriors looking for high-performance yet manageable machines.

2026 250 RX

The long-anticipated 250 RX fills a crucial gap in Beta’s motocross lineup, offering a high-revving two-stroke option ready to compete in traditional 250cc classes. The engine is all-new, featuring a fresh cylinder, head, crankcases, and exhaust, along with a single-spark plug head designed for crisp throttle response.

The 250 RX brings Beta squarely into the heart of the U.S. motocross market. Beta dealers have been asking for a 250 two-stroke that can go toe-to-toe with other OEMs, and this is their answer.

With a 72mm stroke and final gearing of 13/50, the 250 RX is tuned for acceleration, while retaining the smooth delivery that is a hallmark of the Beta brand. It shares chassis components with the other RX models, including KYB suspension and a reinforced frame for improved durability.

2026 350 RX

Replacing the 300cc model for 2026, the new 350 RX features a larger bore and longer stroke (73.6mm), matched to a twin-spark head for enhanced combustion. The result is a torquey, big-bore two-stroke that provides both low-end grunt and top-end power—ideal for riders seeking a versatile, high-performance machine that stands apart from traditional 450cc 4-strokes.

The 350 RX is in a class of its own, according to Beta’s engineering team. It offers the thrill of a 450 but with the ease and character of a two-stroke. It’s a unique offering for riders who want something different at the starting gate.

2026 450 RX

The flagship 450 RX 4-stroke also receives key updates for 2026. A redesigned cylinder head, revised intake, and quieter HGS exhaust combine to boost performance while meeting evolving sound regulations. A new counterbalance shaft reduces vibration, enhancing ride comfort without sacrificing power.

The 450’s updated ECU mapping includes improved startup, refined limiter behavior, and four traction control modes—on, off, active with hard map, and active with soft map—allowing riders to tune the bike to suit the terrain and their skill level.

All three RX models come with:

KYB Suspension : A 48mm fork and 50mm rear shock tuned for stability and performance;

: A 48mm fork and 50mm rear shock tuned for stability and performance; Aluminum Subframe and Airbox : Lightweight and easy to service, with tool-free air filter access;

: Lightweight and easy to service, with tool-free air filter access; Nissin Brakes : 260mm Galfer disc up front and 240mm rear for sharp, reliable stopping;

: 260mm Galfer disc up front and 240mm rear for sharp, reliable stopping; Modern Styling : Bold new graphics and a reinforced radiator design for improved durability;

: Bold new graphics and a reinforced radiator design for improved durability; Selectable Engine Maps : Each RX offers wet/dry engine maps, with the 450 adding traction control and throttle pulleys; and

: Each RX offers wet/dry engine maps, with the 450 adding traction control and throttle pulleys; and Lightweight Lithium Battery and Triangle Stand: Standard across the lineup for convenience at the track.

Dealer Takeaway

With a comprehensive 2026 RX range and two-stroke options now covering 250cc to 350cc, Beta is signaling a more aggressive approach to the motocross market. For dealers, this means having more tools to compete in a highly brand-loyal category—and more ways to engage customers seeking fresh, competitive alternatives.

Beta says all 2026 RX models will begin arriving at dealerships in September 2025. Pricing for these models has not been announced.