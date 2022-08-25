Rider Magazine reviews the 2022 Greenger x Honda CRF-E2

Follow the journey of six-year-old August as he rides the 2022 Greenger x Honda CRF-E2 electric dirt bike for the first time. He gets familiar with the dirt bike, endlessly riding laps on a reliable grass lawn, and eventually works his way up to sand and gravel terrain.

Designed and manufactured by Greenger Powersports, the CRF-E2 is an officially licensed product of American Honda and only available through Honda powersports dealers (MSRP is $2,950). The electric equivalent of a 50cc dirt bike, it’s powered by a 48-volt brushless DC electric motor that produces up to 3.4 hp and 18.4 lb-ft of torque and has two power modes.

Click on the image below to learn more about the electric dirt bike: