According to a statement from Moto Canada, the country’s motorcycle and powersports industry association, the United States’ decision to impose tariffs on Canadian goods is selfish, harmful, and short-sighted. The move will significantly impact motorcycle, ATV, and off-road vehicle jobs in the United States and Canada.

Moto Canada urges both governments to reconsider these measures and prioritize preserving jobs and economic stability on both sides of the border.

Moto Canada repeats its call for the tariffs to end but also expects Canadian counter-tariffs on American-made ATVs and SxSs to take effect before the end of March, further damaging the industry and threatening more jobs in both countries.

As Moto Canada stated in February, while we understand and support a strong Canadian response, counter-tariffs on motorcycles and the parts needed to maintain them will heavily affect our industry.

Tariffs on parts and motorcycles will affect Canadian dealerships, hindering their ability to buy, sell, repair, and service riders, leading to possible job losses. Impacts on our dealerships, repair shops, and manufacturing facilities will leave hardworking Canadians without jobs and drive up costs for the 2.2 million Canadians who ride motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and scooters. American factories, on the other hand, can ship products to other countries, according to the association.

“We must do everything we can to support the Canadians who work in this industry,” says Landon French, president and CEO of Moto Canada. “We at Moto Canada will continue to inform government leaders on both sides of the border that these tariffs will cause the immediate cancellation of orders for recreational products made in the United States.”

The motorcycle and recreational vehicle industry employs more than 88,000 people and generates more than $17.3 billion in annual economic activity. It depends on an integrated trade system with the United States, Mexico, and many other countries around the world. Tariffs disrupt this system, leaving Canadian businesses vulnerable and making it more difficult to compete.

“We encourage riders to contact elected officials in the U.S. and Canada and tell them the impact this tariff will have on you. Riders should also stay in touch with dealers on upcoming orders and help everyone understand, from connected business leaders to elected officials, what’s at stake for our industry,” French concludes.

