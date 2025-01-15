Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. to headline 2025 H-D Homecoming Festival

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be headlined by Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr., who will each perform at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront on July 11 and 12. Ticket sales for this yearly celebration of music, moto-culture and the Harley-Davidson hometown of Milwaukee will kick off January 17, with a presale at 9 am CT, followed by a general on-sale at 10 am CT.

Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. will perform at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront on July 11 and 12. Photos courtesy of David McClister

Ticket holders can experience the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park with 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission (GA), GA+ or VIP ticket options to enjoy all the music, entertainment, local food, beverages and more. Those who sign up for SMS alerts will gain presale early access to purchase tickets at the lowest possible price.

Chris Stapleton will headline the festival on Saturday, July 12. The 10-time Grammy, 19-time CMA and 19-time ACM Award-winner is among the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. These accomplishments celebrate Stapleton’s new album, Higher, released this past fall to overwhelming critical acclaim. Known for his electric live performances, Stapleton recently returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as a musical guest for the third time. In addition to teaming up with Dua Lipa, Stapleton has new collaborations with Slash (“Oh Well”) and George Strait (“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”) and recorded a version of “I Should Have Known It” for a Tom Petty tribute album.

Hank Williams Jr. will headline H-D Homecoming on Friday, July 11, at Veterans Park. The legendary American singer, songwriter and musician is widely known for his blend of country, rock and Southern rock music. Son of the iconic Hank Williams Sr. and one of country music’s most influential figures, Hank Jr.’s career spans over 60 years and has made him one of the most enduring and distinctive voices in country music. Hank Williams Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide and earned him accolades which include ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon, in addition to a GRAMMY win and coveted inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame.

Music, moto and more

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will be held at both free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, H-D Headquarters on Juneau Ave., Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Admission to Veterans Park for live music performances and other activities requires a ticket. In addition to headliners Chris Stapleton (July 12) and Hank Williams Jr. (July 11), several other top acts will perform. The complete slate of artists and full performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

More Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival entertainment and event details will be announced as plans are finalized. Complete details on ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events and Harley-Davidson factory tours will be available on the Harley-Davidson Homecoming website, where visitors can also sign up for H-D Homecoming updates.