AFT shares FOX Sports 2025 broadcast schedule

Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, has shared the FOX Sports broadcast schedule for its upcoming 2025 season.

The series first joined forces with FOX Sports in a blockbuster deal ahead of the 2021 season, and the collaboration has resulted in years of record-breaking ratings for the series ever since. Last season saw Progressive AFT rack up a combined total viewership of greater than 3.6 million across all platforms.

FOX Sports’ televised broadcasts played an integral role in that success, which included the highest AFT single-race rating to date on FS1. Additionally, Progressive American Flat Track race broadcasts were featured in more than 100 linear television hours across FOX, FS1, and FS2.

This season, the successful formula of presenting each Progressive AFT round in a one-hour FS1 premiere telecast will continue. In most cases, these broadcasts will air the weekend following the event. Additionally, the series’ telecasts will maintain prime weekend time slots, often serving as a lead-in or follow-up to the network’s powerhouse motorsports programming. Looking ahead, Progressive AFT and FOX Sports continue to explore opportunities to further elevate the sport’s visibility, including the potential for additional broadcast window announcements in the future.

2025 Television Schedule for Progressive AFT (all premieres on FS1):

Saturday, March 15 – Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I – 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)

Sunday, March 16 – Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA II – 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)

Sunday, April 6 – Senoia Short Track – 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)

Sunday, May 4 – Ventura Short Track – 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)

Sunday, May 11 – Silver Dollar Short Track – 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT)

Sunday, June 15 – Short Track at Lucas Oil Speedway – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)

Saturday, July 5 – Lima Half-Mile I – 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT)

Saturday, July 12 – Lima Half-Mile II – 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

Sunday, July 13 – DuQuoin Mile – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT)

Saturday, August 16 – Jackpine Gypsies ST I – 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

Sunday, August 17 – Jackpine Gypsies ST II – 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)

Sunday, August 24 – Sturgis TT – 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT)

Sunday, August 30 – Peoria TT – 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

Saturday, September 6 – Springfield Mile I – 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)

Saturday, September 13 – Springfield Mile II – 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

Saturday, September 20 – Lake Ozark Short Track – 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

The 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season will launch with the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 6 and Friday, March 7.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and FloRacing are home to Progressive American Flat Track programming. For the 2025 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule is available and FloRacing provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round.