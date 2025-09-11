HondaLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Dealer-backed SuperTwins project helps Honda secure AFT victory

The StaffSeptember 11, 2025

Honda racing finally broke through at the American Flat Track’s Springfield Mile, as rider Trent Lowe rode the Honda Transalp/Hornet-powered race bike to a historic victory in the AFT SuperTwins main event. The win was Honda’s first in twin-class competition in more than 25 years.

Milestone flat track victory for Honda
Turner Racing Honda’s Trent Lowe wins SuperTwins class at Springfield Mile. (Photo: Honda Powersports)

Lowe was promoted to the AFT SuperTwins class this year as the rider in Turner’s still-young Transalp/Hornet project. This is the second year for the Honda SuperTwins project, which was launched in 2024 by Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda.

This year, the Texas dealership joined forces with Turner Racing Honda — which was already fielding the Honda AFT Singles program — and American Honda pitched in additional funding. The project’s primary focus is utilizing the 755cc parallel-twin engine from Honda’s production Transalp and Hornet models. 

The engine was competitive from the beginning, thanks to its broad spread of smooth, usable power, but the custom chassis was a major undertaking, Honda says.

“Twins is obviously the big class for flat track, so we always knew we wanted to go that way — bringing Honda back to the premier class in flat track,” says team owner Mike Turner.

