Mexican motorcycle sales surge to 1.85 million units in 2024

According to data from the Mexican Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers and Importers (AMFIM), the Mexican motorcycle industry achieved record-breaking sales in 2024, with 1.85 million units sold from brands such as Honda, Bajaj, BRP, and BMW Motorrad.

This uptick reflects an impressive 7.7% annual increase, which AMFIM says is driven by higher demand for motorcycles as transportation and vehicles for the self-employed (i.e., food carts and delivery vehicles) and the expanding presence of Asian manufacturers.

Mexico Business News reported that motorcycle imports totaled $577.5 million (USD) in 2023, surpassing automobile imports. Projections indicate these figures could be matched or exceeded in 2024. The report states that from January to April 2024, imports were $164.8 million (USD), marking a 4.4% increase over 2023 and up 68.5% compared to 2019.

“Since 2022, motorcycle sales in Mexico have consistently outpaced those of cars. Sales exceeded one million units in 2022, climbed to nearly 1.3 million in 2023, and we anticipate reaching at least 1.4 million motorcycles sold this year,” commented Laurent Autier, president of AMFIM.

According to the report, in 2023, Asian motorcycles topped Mexico’s import market, with China accounting for 46.5% of its imports. India followed with 21.2%, Germany with 9.2%, the United States with 4.2%, and Thailand and Japan with 4%.

The report also notes that nearly 90% of motorcycles assembled in Mexico use at least some components sourced from Asia. With current U.S. tariffs on Mexico and China, the Mexican motorcycle industry may benefit from a misplaced U.S. trade policy.