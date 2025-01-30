San Jose Harley-Davidson acquired by Oakland H-D store owners

Performance Brokerage Services recently announced the sale of San Jose Harley-Davidson in California from Cliff Chester to Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt.

The Harley store in San Jose has been sold to the owners of Oakland Harley-Davidson in a deal facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services. (Photo: Facebook)

San Jose Harley-Davidson, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is one of the largest Harley-Davidson dealerships in Northern California. “Over the 10-plus years, I have known George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services, I have acquired three Harley-Davidson dealerships through him, and recently, he exclusively represented me in the sale of San Jose Harley-Davidson,” shares Cliff Chester, managing partner of San Jose Harley-Davidson. “This was probably the most challenging transaction George and his partner, Courtney Bernhard, have ever worked on. I applaud and sincerely appreciate George and Courtney for staying the distance and not giving up!”

Posted on San Jose Harley-Davidson’s Facebook page.

Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt are co-owners of Oakland Harley-Davidson in California, located in the Bay Area. Mike and Jess have a long history of working in their family businesses from a young age, cultivating their strong entrepreneurial mindset. Their paths crossed in high school, and their shared love of motorcycling and the Harley-Davidson brand eventually led them to take over Oakland Harley-Davidson. Mike and Jess are actively involved in the day-to-day operations at Oakland Harley-Davidson, working closely with their staff and customers.

Mike Genthner and Jess Bettencourt are co-owners of Oakland Harley-Davidson in California and are now the new owners of San Jose Harley-Davidson. (Photo: Google)

“This transaction marks an exciting strategic move for Mike and Jess, allowing them to expand their reach and centralize their operations, ultimately strengthening their position in the market,” comments George Chaconas. “I’m thrilled for them as they grow their business, contribute to the community, and continue to add value to their dealerships. I wish Cliff continued success, and congratulations to Mike and Jess.”

Courtney Bernhard adds, “ Mike and Jess worked through some difficult challenges, but their professionalism and willingness to work through them was nothing short of a miracle. In addition to Mike and Jess, I would like to extend a huge thank-you to Miranda Sween, the acting General Manager for San Jose Harley-Davidson, as she was a crucial component in helping the seller, Cliff Chester, get through all the hurdles a buy-sell can present. Congratulations to all parties involved!”

San Jose Harley-Davidson will remain at its current location at 1551 Parkmoor Ave in San Jose, California.