MSF helps ink new 5-year contract for motorcycle safety program in New York

The StaffApril 30, 2025

The New York State Motorcycle Safety Program is again ready for both experienced and intermediate riders, with safety and training classes set to resume across the state following approval of a new five-year contract between the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. (Photo: Motorcycle Safety Foundation)

The DMV transmitted the signed agreement on April 25, and within an hour, the MSF distributed updated contracts to all previously authorized motorcycle training providers in New York.

“We appreciate the hard work the New York DMV put into shepherding the agreement through the approval process with the state comptroller’s office,” says Robert Gladden, vice president of training operations at the MSF. “We look forward to serving prospective and current riders in the Empire State into 2030,”

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation has been working with the state of New York since 2009. There are two dozen sites across the state offering new rider training and license waiver classes, as well as advanced training for experienced riders.

What You Will Learn

  • Motorcycle control layout
  • Motorcycle operation
  • Routine and emergency maneuvers
  • Safe and responsible riding habits and strategies
  • Types of gear for comfort and safety
  • Effects of alcohol and drugs on safe riding

Student Testing

  • Course concludes with a knowledge test and riding skills evaluation.
  • Course-completion card waives the need to take an DMV skills test.
  • Successful graduates may qualify for insurance discounts.

Motorcycles are provided for your use during the course. Prospective riders can find a class and learn more about motorcycle safety in New York by visiting nysmsp.org.

