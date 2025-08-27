Billy Joel’s vintage motorcycle shop set to close after 15 years

Music legend and motorcycle enthusiast Billy Joel announced that he will be closing his vintage bike shop, 20th Century Cycles, by the end of September, the Associated Press reported.

Billy Joel opened 20th Century Cycle in Oystar Bay, New York, not too far from where he grew up in Long Island. (Photo: 20th Century Cycle)

Located in Long Island, New York, 20th Century Cycles opened in 2010 as a place to store and repair Joel’s motorcycles and showcase his collection, free to the public.

His collection of vintage bikes dates from the 1940s to the 1970s and includes a 1977 Harley-Davidson XLCR and a 1952 Vincent Rapide. Triumphs, Ducatis, Moto Guzzis, Indians, and BMWs were also part of his 75-bike collection.

Joel said when he opened the store, he wanted to feature primarily mid-20th-century motorcycles and showcase them in one place.

“I like older style, and I wanted to show people what that era of bike looked like, because it’s starting to be a lost aesthetic.” Billy Joel

The AP and other news outlets reported that the well-known singer and piano player is stepping away from this project due to health reasons.

Joel says he will be auctioning off his collection, and Century Cycles has remained open on the weekends to sell motorcycle parts that were still in stock.

A date for the auction of his collection has not been announced.