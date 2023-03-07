AMA Arenacross inks three-year deal with AX Promotions

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) announced it signed a three-year deal with AX Promotions to serve as the promoter for the AMA Arenacross National Championship Series, starting this year.

“We are excited to have a promoter with a vision to restore the series to its former luster.” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen

Robby McQuary, who serves as the principal partner for AX Promotions and is a former series racer, shared his excitement about the partnership.

AMA Arenacross signs three-year promoter deal with AX Promotions (Photo: AMA)

“The AMA Arenacross Championship has a huge potential for growth not only in attracting a new generation of riders but also providing professional racers a Friday evening primetime opportunity to engage with fans. It is our ambition to grow the sport further and multiply the current Arenacross fan base over the next three years.”

The promotions company also plans to launch an app for fans to vote for things such as a head-to-head race, giving financial support to riders, and more.

For the 2023 season, each round will span three days. The AMA Arenacross AX Class competes on Fridays, while the amateur and youth classes run separately on Saturdays and Sundays.

The AMA Arenacross National Championship Series runs until April, with its final round taking place on March 31-April 2 in Lexington, Kentucky.