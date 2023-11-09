Fox Powersports acquires Peacock Limited

Fox Powersports has announced that it acquired Peacock Limited from Jim Faiella. This acquisition adds Polaris and KTM to the Fox Powersports portfolio.

A mainstay in Lake County since 1973, Peacock Limited, located at 276 M-37, Baldwin, Michigan, will now operate as Fox Powersports Peacock. Fox Powersports Peacock will offer the following powersports brands: Polaris, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, Honda Powersports, and Honda Power Equipment.

Fox Powersports recently acquired Peacock Limited and will now operate under the name of Fox Powersports Peacock. (Photo: Facebook)

Fox Powersports Peacock is adjacent to the Manistee National Forest in the heart of the Lake County Trail system. The location offers a unique off-roading experience for enthusiasts, which Fox Powersports plans to celebrate with a Grand Opening at a later date.

“Our vision is ‘Connecting people with their passion.’ We are excited to do this by expanding our presence in Northern Michigan and in particular, by adding the popular Polaris and KTM brands. Both of these brands have been on our radar for quite some time. They are highly regarded in the industry and will allow us to offer our customers the opportunity for many adventures,” says Daniel G. DeVos, Fox Powersports chairman and CEO. “We want to thank Jim (Faiella) and his team at Peacock. They have built a culture that mirrors our own of putting people first. We are pleased that Jim has entrusted us with the business and his hardworking team. This has been a remarkable experience, and I wish Jim and Sandy a happy retirement.”

The location originally opened in 1973 as a grocery store. The original owners (the Panetta, Haas and Fox-Blanche Families) added Husqvarna Motorcycles and then Honda Motorcycles in 1980. After adding Honda, the Panetta family sold to Jim Faiella. The location has since had five expansions while under Jim’s ownership.

“This was a tough decision for me and my family. I have been with Peacock for over 40 years and have enjoyed it all. This industry is what you make of it, and our top priority has always been taking care of the people and community. It was important to me to find a team that lives out the same passion and I know that the Fox team will do just that.” says Jim Faiella, Peacock Limited Owner and President. “I want to thank the customers, community, and employees for this crazy journey. Sandy and I have been privileged to be a part of your world since 1980 – this is not goodbye but Bon Voyage.”

Fox Powersports Peacock will join the powersports division overseen by regional general manager Tim Crawford. The powersports division includes the following locations:

Fox Powersports (720 44th Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49509)

Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson (2977 Corporate Grove Drive, Hudsonville, MI 49426)

Assistant General Manager Dave Gardenour will manage Fox Powersports Peacock’s day-to-day operations. Gardenour has been a key team member of the Peacock family for many years and brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his new role.

Fox Powersports hired all Peacock Limited employees, bringing the total number of employees in the Fox family to 2,175. This acquisition brings the Fox Powersports & Fox Motors portfolio to 45 locations in Michigan and Illinois, representing 49 powersports and automotive brands.

Fox Motors & Fox Powersports have been active in 2023. The acquisition of Peacock marks the fourth acquisition for the group this year.