Motor Cycle Center in Chicago purchased by Motoworks owner

More than 40 years ago, Greg and Geoff Mellinger brought a motorcycle repair business out of their parent’s garage and turned it into a premier European motorcycle specialist store. Now, a new owner plans to take it to the next level.

Motor Cycle Center’s new owner, Johnny Scheff (left), poses with former owner Geoff Mellinger for the Daily Herald report. (Photo credit) Daily Herald)

According to a recent story in the Daily Herald, Johnny Scheff, owner of Motoworks Chicago, purchased Motor Cycle Center, Inc., in October 2023.

“I’m just thrilled that my business, which we created from scratch, will continue on to its next chapter,” Geoff Mellinger tells the newspaper. Under the new ownership, he will remain in his “front of house” role.

Geoff’s brother and partner, Greg Mellinger, who was the company’s master motorcycle technician, decided to retire after a “heart-to-heart” discussion with his brother.

Scheff will bring a fresh approach to the company that owns dealer license No. 001 Triumph Motorcycles and is the nation’s oldest Ducati dealer. According to the report, MCC is also the Great Lakes region’s No. 1 dealer for KTM, MV Agusta, and Husqvarna motorcycles.

Scheff said, “It’s exciting. I think it’s a neat story. I hope other people are as keen to hear it as I am to share it.” He says MCC is one of three motorcycle stores in the country with “any history or legacy,” along with shops in San Diego and San Francisco.

Scheff opened Motoworks Chicago in 2004. Motoworks is a multi-line dealer for BMW, Royal Enfield, Triumph, and Ducati and is among the nation’s top Vespa dealers.

Check out the full story on the Daily Herald website.