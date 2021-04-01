Waukon Harley-Davidson changes ownership to Iron Hill Harley-Davidson and Iron Hill Powersports: report

Two longtime employees now own the shop they once came to work for.

Waukon Harley-Davidson and Waukon Powersports in northeasten Iowa has now become Iron Hill Harley-Davidson and Iron Hill Powersports after being purchased by John Jennerjohn and Brody Meier, according to the Waukon Standard. No strangers to the area, their new dealership is less than one hour from the hometowns in which they grew up.

The succession plan is an interesting one, but Powersports Business has detailed in the past how people grow to love the dealerships they run, and would do anything to save them.

Do you have a plan in place for turning over the keys once you call it a day? If so, let us know in the comments below!