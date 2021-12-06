Dealership awards top OEM rep

Here's an idea for your dealership to think about for 2022 courtesy of dealer principal Johnny Scheff and the crew at Motoworks Chicago. According to a LinkedIn post by Brendon Coleman, the dealership recently announced that it has awarded its OEM Rep of the Year Award to Coleman.

Coleman, formerly a longtime sales associate at Cedar Creek Motorsports in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, handles Piaggio and Vespa as RSM for the North Central and South Central territories for Piaggio Group Americas.

The trophy that Scheff and general sales manager Patrick McLaughlin handed off is worth a look at the link below.

