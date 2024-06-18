Piaggio CEO elected ACEM president for second term

Michele Colaninno, CEO of the Piaggio Group, has been elected for a second term as president of the Association des Constructeurs Européens de Motocycles (ACEM), the European motorcycle industry association based in Brussels.

Michele Colaninno, CEO of the Piaggio Group, has been elected for a second term as president of the Association des Constructeurs Européens de Motocycles (ACEM). (Photo: Piaggio Group)

Colaninno’s confirmation as ACEM President coincides with the association’s restructuring, which has also named three vice presidents: Stefan Pierer (CEO of KTM AG), Markus Flasch (CEO of BMW Motorrad), and Vito Cicchetti (Honda Motor Europe Ltd.).

“The market and urban environments are changing fast, and mobility is evolving. This is a challenge for the industry and an opportunity not to be lost: sustainability, connectivity, safety, and competitiveness are the key points of our agenda and the ACEM Manifesto. Geopolitics will make 2024 a crucial year for political and commercial stability: the elections in Europe, the USA, and India will set the course for the coming decades. In this scenario, transport and mobility are decisive factors for development and the quality of life. Scooters and motorcycles offer different solutions for society’s new needs in urban and rural areas. At ACEM, we shall continue to engage with European, national, and local bodies in the interests of clients and private individuals.” Michele Colaninno, Piaggio Group CEO and ACEM president

In addition to his positions in the Piaggio Group, Colaninno is chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the Immsi Group, an industrial holding active in the financial, real estate, and industrial sectors listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ISM.MI), with revenues of more than 2 billion euro.