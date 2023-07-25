Piaggio Group expands its network of flagship showrooms with new facility in Idaho Falls

Piaggio Group Americas adds to its growing retail network with the grand opening of premium retail destination Idaho Motorcycle Co. in Idaho Falls, Idaho. This flagship location, exclusive to Piaggio Group brands, features Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa motorcycles and scooters. The modern showroom will not only showcase premium vehicles but apparel, accessories, and parts to suit a wide variety of riding styles and needs, according to Piaggio.

The flagship store in Idaho Falls will exclusively feature Piaggio brands such as Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa. (Photo: Piaggio Group)

Idaho Motorcycle Company, in Idaho Falls, is a true motorcycling destination, in the western Rockies, with access to the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, and thousands of square miles of majestic roadways and untamed wilderness access. Located at 845 Milligan Rd, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Piaggio says this destination dealership joins a global network of flagships and is a cornerstone for its modern dealership expansion in the U.S. market.

“We believe that a premium retail experience is critical to serving our passionate Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa customers, allowing them to connect at a deeper level that resonates with a modern enthusiast that allows them to engage with our products and connect with our brands in a whole new way,” says Marco d’Acunzo, president and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas, “With the opening of The Idaho Motorcycle Co., we not only expand on a strong business relationship, but we reinforce our presence in one of the most idyllic riding environments in North America.”

“What a great honor to join in this new adventure with the Piaggio Group,” says Todd McKelley of Idaho Motorcycle Company, “We are very excited to be working together with the Piaggio Group, a leader in the two-wheel world... to open the first standalone Motoplex dealership in the Pacific Northwest. The Motoplex concept is exclusive to premium dealers that represent all Piaggio brands. We have created a wonderful retail environment that celebrates each of the brands. Our team is enthusiastic about the new possibilities and are eager to share this with our market and our existing customers."