European motorcycle associations gather with EU leaders

The two leading motorcycle organizations in Europe, the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), which represents riders and sport as well, and the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, which represents the industry, recently met with leaders from the European Union institutions in Brussels ahead of their respective political terms.

The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers meet with EU leaders to discuss motorcycling. Photo Credit: FIM

Michele Colaninno, president of ACEM and CEO of Piaggio, Jorge Viegas, president of FIM, Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM, and Eric de Seynes, chairman of Yamaha Motor Europe, met with prominent representatives from the European Commission and Parliament, Magda Kopczyńska and Bernd Lange.

“Cultural and economic activity that supports hospitality, tourism and rural economies” was the hot and exciting topic of the meeting. According to media outlet Euduro21, this kind of suit and tie wearers’ social gathering helps riders continue to enjoy the sport.

Enduro21 notes that keeping governmental control on our side is extremely important and as FIM’s Jorge Viegas points out, motorcycle sports have a wide cultural and social impact beyond the exhaust noise: “For 120 years, the FIM has been at the forefront of developing and improving motorcycling and it was good to be able to show that to members of the European Parliament and European Commission last night.

The social part of the reception, which Reuters correspondent Julia Payne presented, featured the double World Superbike Champion James Toseland as a special guest. He described the values of motorsports and leisure, providing a unique opportunity for public institutions and manufacturers to reach European citizens.

Source: Enduro21