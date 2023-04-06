KTM, Pierer Mobility open new $53M headquarters in California

Just 15 months after breaking ground on the development, KTM North America and parent company Pierer Mobility celebrated the grand opening of their new North American headquarters in Murrieta, California.

Supervisor Chuck Washington (7th from right), representing the Third District for the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, presents Stefan Pierer and John Hinz with a certificate of appreciation for making such a large investment in the local community. (Photo by Greg Drevenstedt)

In attendance at the event were Stefan Pierer, CEO of Pierer Mobility AG; members of Pierer Mobility AG’s global board of directors; employees of KTM North America, including members of the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas factory race teams; local politicians and dignitaries; and numerous invited guests, including Rider magazine.

Stefan Pierer, CEO of Pierer Mobility AG, speaking at the grand opening event. (Photo by Jean Turner)

“This is an emotional day for me,” said Pierer. “Exactly 30 years ago, I started in the USA with only a dozen employees. Today, we are Europe’s leading powered two-wheeler group, and we’re selling approximately 100,000 units annually in the U.S. market – so, more than $1 billion in sales. The most important success factor for us is racing; that is the driving force that pushed us over the years. Building our new North American headquarters in Murrieta was the biggest single investment we’ve ever made. We set a new standard for the whole U.S. market.”

Pierer stated that North America is Pierer Mobility’s most important market, which warranted the $53 million investment in the new headquarters campus.

Inside the new North American headquarters for KTM North America and Pierer Mobility, which includes the KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, MV Agusta, WP Suspension, and Felt bicycles brands. (Photo by Casey Davis)

In 2022, three decades after Pierer acquired KTM, the KTM Group produced 375,492 motorcycles, an increase of 13% over 2021. Of those, 268,575 (71.5%) were KTMs, 75,266 (20%) were Husqvarnas, and 31,651 (8.5%) were GasGas motorcycles. During the same year, Pierer also produced 118,465 pedal and electric-assist bicycles for its Husqvarna, GasGas, Felt, and R Raymon brands.

Last year, Pierer also acquired a 25% stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta, and it will provide distribution and marketing support in North America and other markets.

In the front lobby of the new Motorsports building, which houses the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas factory race departments, are two championship-winning motorcycles and an impressive display of championship trophies. (Photo by Casey Davis)

Pierer Mobility AG is very much on the gas, generating revenues of 2.437 billion euros in 2022, a 19% increase compared to 2021. It currently employs 6,000 workers around the globe, including 360 in North America – more than 200 of which are based in Murrieta, California.

Read the full story over on Rider magazine's website, a sister publication to PSB.

Advertisement